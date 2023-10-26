'I get it' - Wayne Rooney sends message to frustrated Birminham City fans after suffering nightmare start at Tom-Brady owned club

After being mocked by some supporters after two losses in his first two matches, Wayne Rooney has sent a message to frustrated Birmingham City fans.

Rooney has lost first two Birmingham games

Urges fans to be patient

Aiming to change style of play

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with Sky Sports, Rooney insisted that he understood fans' concerns, but urged those critical of his early games in charge to "be patient" as he attempts to transition the team into a more possession-based playing style. The comments come after Birmingham's new manager was booed following a 2-0 home defeat to Hull City on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For us to move forward, we need to obviously think bigger and think for the longer term of the club, and in the short term, obviously that might be a frustration for fans," said Rooney. "All you want is results, but we know where we're trying to go and how we're trying to get there." Asked what his message to supporters would be, Rooney added: "Be patient. I get it, I understand, you've parted ways with a very popular manager who had done a good job in stabilising the club. But we need to realise where we're trying to go, not where we are now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sacking of former boss John Eustace due to a "misalignment with the leadership of the club" came as a surprise to many, especially given his success — at the time, Birmingham were in the play-off places with 18 points from 11 matches. And his successor has inherited a tough situation, with this early-season success raising expectations and causing plenty of frustration with Rooney amongst certain sections of the fanbase.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? The former England and Manchester United striker will be desperate to turn things around quickly in the West Midlands, despite his calls for patience at this early stage. Next up for Rooney's Blues is a trip to the south coast to face Russell Martin's Southampton, who sit in fifth place, having tightened up a leaky defence and edged themselves into some decent form.