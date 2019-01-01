Watford vs Manchester United: Live stream, team news and preview

Can the Reds Devils bounce back from last weekend's draw when they travel to Hertfordshire on Sunday?

Can finally ignite their Premier League season against at home on Sunday, or can the Red Devils demonstrate they’ve finally found a winning formula under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Watford vs Manchester United Preview

United had finally appeared to demonstrate a measure of consistency under the Norwegian coach earlier this month when they took six points from two heavyweights to boost their hopes.

Jose Mourinho’s resurgent Hotspur were slain at Old Trafford, before the Norwegian coach secured perhaps his finest result of the year with a 2-1 victory over in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

AZ Alkmaar were subsequently dispatched 4-0 in the , and fans had almost begun to believe that Solskjaer had found the secret to the Red Devils’ success.

In this context, last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home against struggling was a significant disappointment.

Admittedly, the Toffees are enjoying a bounce under interim coach Duncan Ferguson, but the hosts were uninspiring, and only took a point in front of their own fans when wonderkid Mason Greenwood struck in the 77th minute.

They dispatched Colchester United in the on Wednesday but must be wary when they travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Nigel Pearson’s arrival at the helm wasn’t enough to pull off a shock victory for the strugglers away at last weekend, but having had more time to work with the Hornets, he’ll have begun to get the measure of the talented squad at his disposal.

Certainly, there’s quality in this Watford side, and had their dire finishing been better last weekend at Anfield, they could have taken a point—at least—from the league leaders.

Watford vs Manchester United Team News

The hosts are in the midst of an injury crisis, with Pearson set to be plugging gaps aplenty in his team as he looks to clear the treatment room.

Defensively, he’s likely to be without Daryl Janmaat, Adam Masina and Jose Holebas, while going forward, Tom Cleverley, Roberto Pereyra and Danny Welbeck are all unlikely to feature.

Perhaps Pearson wouldn’t have wanted to have shuffled his deck too much after last weekend’s encouraging showing at Anfield, but even if he’d have wanted to, his options are limited.

For United, Paul Pogba’s return to action continues to be pushed back, although perhaps a spot on the bench might not be beyond him.

Eric Bailly is still on the recovery trail, while Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo are doubts.

Watford vs Manchester United Key Facts & Stats

To say that Watford are on a poor run of form against Manchester United would be an understatement; the Hornets have lost 11 of their 12 Premier League meetings against the Red Devils—a 92% loss rate.

It hasn’t always been this way, with Watford going six games unbeaten against the Red Devils between 1984 and 1986, but the Red Devils are enjoying a sustained spell of dominance in this fixture.

However, there are reasons for optimism.

No side in the division are on a longer run of matches without a clean sheet than United, who haven’t managed to keep a goal out in their last 12 games in the top flight.

It’s a miserable run, and the only time they had a longer run without a clean sheet was way back in 1970-71.

Similarly, United haven’t won consecutive away league games since February. They haven’t lost too many away—just one of their last nine—but a point is well within their grasp.

Watford vs Manchester United Prediction

It’s clear what Watford’s primary problem is at the moment, with the Hornets’ finishing consistently letting them down.

This was the case last weekend against Liverpool, and they’ve failed to find the net in 10 games in the league so far this term—more than any other team.

They’re creating chances—as we saw at Anfield—but their 4.7% conversion rate is the worst in the Premier League since Sunderland in 2002-03, and the Black Cats dropped out of the division on that occasion!

Pearson will have been working on this non-stop with his players this week, and he’s a manager who—as he demonstrated with —knows how to motivate players, give them belief, and turn around a losing run.

Don’t be surprised if he masterminds a point—at least—when Solskjaer’s United come to town.