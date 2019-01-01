Watford vs Fulham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Scott Parker's side need at least a point against the Hornets or Premier League relegation will be confirmed on Tuesday night

will be relegated from the Premier League at Vicarage Road unless they can acquire points against mid-table on Tuesday night.

While relegation for the Cottagers looks inevitable at this point regardless of the result, fans will be hopeful a win here might be catalyst for a positive run of results between now and the season's end.

Despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, Scott Parker's men have showed signs of improvement under his management, though it appears to be too little too late.

The former international is also working for his long-term managerial future at the club having only been given the job as a caretaker when Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

It is for that reason he will be motivated as ever to instruct his team to claim victory despite the possibility of Premier League survival being very unlikely at this stage.

Watford, meanwhile, have bigger fish to fry with an upcoming semi-final so a weakened team could take the field and give the Cottagers a better chance of maximum points.

Game Watford vs Fulham Date Tuesday, April 2 Time 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game is available to watch on NBC. However, an online broadcast has not yet been announced.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Gold None

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being broadcast live on any platform.

However, at 10.15pm GMT highlights of the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. You can also follow live updates with Goal HERE.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

Squads & Team News

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina, Femenia Forwards Deeney, Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Javi Gracia could be looking to rest his key players against Fulham with eyes on his side's FA Cup semi-final clash against on Sunday. The likes of Gerard Deulofeu and Troy Deeney could be benched, while Tom Cleverley remains dobutful with a calf issue.

Potential Watford starting XI: Foster; Masina, Britos, Kabasele, Janmeet; Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Femenia; Quina; Gray.

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Rico, Bettinelli, Fabri Defenders Ream, Odoi, Nordtveit, Le Marchand, Mawson, Christie, Bryan S. Sessegnon, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders Cairney, Seri, Chambers, McDonald, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Kebano, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel, R.Sessegnon, Schurrle, Vietto, Markovic

Scott Parker is likely to return to a back four after deploying a back five against Mancheser City at the weekend.

Tim Ream and Jean Michael Seri look set to return to the squad despite missing the weekend's clash, but Aleksandar Mitrovic remains a major doubt still even after sitting out against Pep Guardiola's side.

Fulham starting XI: Rico; Bryan, Le Marchand, Ream, Odoi; Sessegnon, Cairney, McDonald, Chambers, Ayite; Babel.

Betting & Match Odds

Watford are 8/11 favourites to win this match with bet365. Fulham can be backed at 4/1, while the draw is priced at 3/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Fulham's hopes of survival remain very thin, but there is still pride to play for with regards to not finishing bottom of the Premier League while Scott Parker is also competiting for his job.

The former England international is only in the dugout on a caretaker basis, and he will be hopeful some positive results between now and the season's end can extend his stay at the club.

While Fulham can mathematically still stay up this season, it's looks increasingly unlikely and a loss against Watford will send them back to the Championship.

That is where Parker believes he can really begin to flourish as he has suffered similar experiences before himself as a player.

"When you're in this position in a football club, nine times out of ten it's the same issues," Parker said. "I've been involved in two relegations, and both relegations have similarities to what I see here at times.

"In the sense of my learning from that, it's obviously helping me, but ultimately there are problems that are there."

From a Watford perspective, their own league campaign appears done and dusted with survival secured, with their focus now switching to the FA Cup.

The Hornets take on Wolves in a rare semi-final at the weekend, so this clash gives Javi Gracia a chance to rest players while also tinkering with his line-up ahead of his side's Wembley visit.

However, the 48-year-old did insist he is fully focused on picking the best team to secure victory over the Cottagers.

Article continues below

"I think the best way to prepare for that important game we play on Sunday is to try and win the next game," Gracia said.

"That is the best way to respect the FA Cup and to respect the Premier League as well.

"I will choose the players I want, but I am always thinking about the best formation and the best line-up to win the next game."