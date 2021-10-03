Watford part ways with head coach Xisco Munoz after Leeds defeat
Watford have parted ways with head coach Xisco Munoz after their defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.
Leeds beat Watford 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to an early goal from Diego Llorente, and moved to within just one point of their opponents in the Premier League standings in the process.
The Hornets are now sitting 14th, just four points above the drop zone, and the club have decided to make a change in the dugout to try and turn their fortunes around quickly.
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Aucho replaces Okwi as Uganda captain for Rwanda clashes
- No new contract but Salah's Liverpool form shows no sign of slowing as Manchester City loom
- World Cup Qualifiers: 'Age will not determine my Harambee Stars team' - Firat ahead of Mali game
- Can Solskjaer turn misfiring Man Utd around with daunting fixtures on the horizon?
What's been said?
Watford have confirmed Xisco's departure in an official statement, which reads: "Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach.
"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.
"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.
"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach."
More to follow.