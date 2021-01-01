Watford forward Success ‘grateful’ after returning from long injury layoff against Nottingham Forest

The Nigeria international made his much-awaited return to action against Chris Hughton’s men at Vicarage Road

Isaac Success has expressed his delight after returning from a long injury layoff in Watford’s 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s Championship game.

The centre-forward has been on the sidelines since June after suffering a hamstring injury during a training session.

The 24-year-old last featured in a competitive game for Watford in their FA Cup tie against Newcastle United in January 2019.

Success made a cameo appearance on his return against Chris Hughton’s men as the Hornets secured all three points at Vicarage Road.

The centre-forward was brought on for Joao Pedro in the 88th minute and had seven touches on the ball.

The Nigeria international has now taken to social media to express his feelings on his return from the injury setback.

The victory moved Watford to second spot on the Championship table after gathering 66 points from 35 games.

Success will hope to enjoy more minutes under his belt when Xisco Munoz’s men take on Cardiff City in their next league game on March 13.

The forward has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road since teaming up with the side from Spanish club Granada in the summer of 2016.

Success has only made 55 league appearances for the Hornets during his five-year stay at the club so far due to injury, form, indiscipline and other factors.

The forward had previously expressed his disappointment in his inconsistent performances for the Hornets and promised to make a more meaningful contribution on his return from injury.

“It's been tough. It was painful, but it's football and it happens. I'm just trying to work my way back to the squad as I've missed playing with the team,” Success said.

“We need to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible, so I'm looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I'm very excited. The last five months have been boring. I've done a lot of work and I know it's going to be an emotional first game back after six months out, but I'm ready for the challenge.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I've got the qualities and everything a forward player will need.

“I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I've got lots to offer the team. It's been disappointing not getting the chance [over the years] and being injured a couple of times when it was time for me to explode.

“I just need to keep working as there is so much more to come. It's time for me to deliver for the team and the fans as they have been waiting too long. The wait is now over.”