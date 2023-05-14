WATCH: Xavi pulls off incredible basketball trick shot during Barcelona training session to prove he's still got it

Barcelona manager Xavi proved he's still got it after an incredible long-distance basketball trickshot was caught on camera in training.

Xavi hits wonder trickshot in training

Proves he's still got it

Retired four years ago

WHAT HAPPENED? Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Barcelona manager Xavi proved he's still got it. The 43-year-old was filmed pulling off an incredible trick-shot in training, pinging a football 30-yards, off the backboard and into a basketball hoop. We became accustomed to this level of accuracy in his playing days, but it was a nice reminder for those who may have forgotten just how great the Spaniard was!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mood in the Barcelona camp seems somewhat relaxed considering they can seal a first La Liga title in four years on Sunday evening with a win over city rivals Espanyol. However, should Atletico Madrid lose against Real Sociedad on Sunday afternoon, Barcelona would enter the game as champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI & BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have just five games left this season starting tonight away to Espanyol and barring any major hiccups they will be crowned champions.