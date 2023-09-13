- Aaronson scores free-kick
- Goalkeeper error
- USMNT up 2-0
WHAT HAPPENED? Bundesliga attacker Brenden Aaronson found the back of the net off the bench for the U.S. men's national team Tuesday evening, scoring a free-kick in the second half. The strike went right through the wall and past the goalkeeper; an incredible blunder!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson came on for Christian Pulisic at left wing at halftime and has taken advantage of the opportunity.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT?: They host Germany in an international friendly on Saturday, October 13.