Watch: Viking defender Brekalo sent off for attacking his own goalkeeper in Norwegian league game

Viking defender David Brekalo was sent off during Sunday's Eliteserien match against Kristiansund after attacking his own goalkeeper in the 95th minute.

Brekalo repeatedly pushed goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson during the final moments of Sunday's match, with the confrontation coming just minutes after Viking scored to take a 3-2 lead.

Gunnarsson went down clutching his face after several pushes in the chest from Brekalo, with team-mates restraining the defender before he was ushered off the field with a red card.

What happened?

Hva er det som skjer med Viking?! Brekalo angriper egen keeper og blir utvist på overtid. Utrolige scener på tampen! pic.twitter.com/MdyvGQIHfv — Eurosport Norge (@EurosportNorge) November 28, 2021

The incident came after some confusion between Brekalo and Gunnarsson with neither clearing a ball near the post.

Brekalo immediately confronted Gunnarsson after avoiding what could have been a costly error, with the goalkeeper saying after the match that it was Brekalo's responsibility to clear unless the goalkeeper says otherwise.

"Arguing a bit with team-mates is part of the game," Gunnarsson said, "but we should not touch each other."

The two, however, have since made up, with the club's official Twitter account posting a photo of the duo after the match.

Det er bare smil å se på Kvernberget Flystasjon 😀



Heia Viking! pic.twitter.com/TFHYVulcAh — Viking Fotball (@vikingfotball) November 28, 2021

"It is not a good situation for us as a club that two players crash together," said Viking boss Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim. "They have talked together, shaken hands and talked to their team-mates."

