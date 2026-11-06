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VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 MHPArena

At the MHPArena in Stuttgart, VfB Stuttgart host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Sebastian Hoeneß and his team are looking to get back to winning ways after an inconsistent spell in the league.

Sitting 11th in the Bundesliga table, Stuttgart urgently need points to avoid losing touch with the top half. A recent 4-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen gave them a boost.

VfB then suffered their first defeat of this Champions League season, losing 2-0 at Galatasaray Istanbul. Several players confronted each other during heated scenes, while a contentious discussion centred on the noise level at Rams Park.

In fifth place, Werder Bremen travel to Stuttgart in strong league form. Bremen have impressed recently under coach Daniel Thioune and are looking to take points from Stuttgart too.

Niclas Füllkrug gives Werder one of the league's most in-form strikers. The forward is also a hot topic in discussions about the national team and is likely to be in the spotlight.

Watch the Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen live using the options above.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen?

Across their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Sebastian Hoeneß's team most recently lost 2-0 at Galatasaray Istanbul in the Champions League. Before that, they claimed a 4-2 away win at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. VfB scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Werder Bremen have been considerably steadier, with three wins, two draws and no defeats in their last five competitive matches. Werder most recently won 2-0 away at Hoffenheim. Before that, Daniel Thioune's side beat Mainz 05 3-2. Werder scored nine goals and conceded six during this period.

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: form

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: the tables