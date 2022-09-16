WATCH: Who needs VAR?! Ref watches fan's phone to reverse disallowed goal decision

- Supporter seen recording the game
- Match officials viewed video
- Goal decision was overturned
WHAT HAPPENED? That, though, is the course of action that one match official has taken, with assistance from the sidelines hvaing been sought before reversing a call that initially saw a goal ruled out. The incident in question is said to have taken place in either Serbia or Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a man recording from the touchline delivering an alternative version of VAR.
Var kod nas pic.twitter.com/Hpswvzn7CU— Hide Nakaa (@hidenakaa) September 15, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A trend may now have been unwittingly started, with it likely that supporters around the world will take to urging match officials to view phone footage once a supposedly questionable decision has been made!