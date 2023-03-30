WATCH: USWNT & Lyon star Lindsey Horan misses crucial penalty at Stamford Bridge as Vlatko Andonovski watches Women's Champions League clash

U.S. women's national team star Lindsey Horan missed the crucial penalty as Lyon were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Chelsea.

Horan missed Lyon's last spot-kick in shootout

Had assisted opening goal in good performance

But reigning champions were knocked out of the UWCL

WHAT HAPPENED? Lyon were taken to a penalty shootout by Chelsea on Thursday, the Blues levelling the quarter-final tie with the final kick of extra time when Lauren James won a spot-kick in the 125th minute and Maren Mjelde coolly converted.

The reigning champions levelled the score on aggregate when Horan's cross was met at the near post by Canada international Vanessa Gilles. They took the aggregate lead when Sara Dabritz netted in extra time and came less than 10 minutes away from reaching the semi-finals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Mjelde's goal meant the game went to a shootout and it was there that Chelsea prevailed. Lyon legend Wendie Renard was the first to be denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, but Lyon shot-stopper Christiane Endler saved James' effort straight after.

Horan stepped up for the 10th penalty and had to score to keep her team in the competition, but saw her shot pushed away by Berger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Among those in the stands to watch this fixture was Vlatko Andonovski, the USWNT head coach. It was Chelsea men's team boss Graham Potter who captured the attention of the photographers at the ground, with the presence of Andonovski appearing just ahead of him in the pictures taken on the night.

WHAT NEXT? After Lyon's league game against Le Havre this coming weekend, Horan will join up with the USWNT for the April international window. Andonovski's side is hosting the Republic of Ireland twice in games on April 8 and 11.