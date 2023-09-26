U.S. mens national team star Weston McKennie set up the opening goal for Juventus Tuesday in their narrow 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Mckennie earns secondary assist

Played right wing-back

Fourth-straight start in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old sent a looping cross to the back-post, where he found Adrien Rabiot who then laid it off to striker Arkadiusz Milik to put into the back of the net. The goal would eventually end up as the winner as the bianconeri earned all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie, who is playing out of position, has continually shown consistency for the Serie A giants, but it's baffling to see him used in a wide position still. Regardless, he's proving his worth to boss Massimiliano Allegri with performances like these.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? They take on Atalanta on October 1.