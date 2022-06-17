Watch: USMNT boss Berhalter sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at Cubs game

The American coach also threw out the first pitch before the game

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter has become the latest celebrity to take part in the Chicago Cubs' seventh-inning tradition of serenading supporters after taking to the diamond for a brief stint.

The former Columbus Crew boss sang the old standard Take Me Out to the Ball Game for the crowd at Wrigley Field on Friday after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cubs' game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Cubs have traditionally had guest singers for the famous baseball song, with everyone from Ozzy Osborne to Bill Murray among those to have been part of the tradition.

Watch: Berhalter sings at Cubs game

Further reading