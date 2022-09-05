WATCH: Suarez’s stunning long-range strike for Nacional as ex-Liverpool & Barcelona striker stars in Uruguay

- Veteran striker has still got it
- Goalkeeper lobbed from 25 yards out
- Homecoming playing out as planned
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Uruguayan frontman has returned to his native Uruguay after being released by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona star is still going strong at 35 years of age, with a 25-yard effort against Penarol further highlighting his undoubted class.
EL G⚽️L que esperaba toda la hinchada tricolor! @LuisSuarez9 pic.twitter.com/INiPkFZ1VW— Tenfieldoficial (@tenfieldoficial) September 4, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez now has three goals and an assist to his name through five appearances for Nacional, with his latest strike helping to secure a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals.
WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? An enigmatic forward is looking to keep himself sharp ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a proven performer at the very highest level continuing to deliver the goods for club and country.