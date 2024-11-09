How to watch Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos: Date, time, fight card & more info

Catch all the thrilling US boxing action from Virginia this weekend

Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis returns to ring action on Friday, November 8, in front of a vibrant crowd in his home state of Virginia. He takes on fellow Top Rank boxer Gustavo Lemos at the Scope Arena in Norfolk. There may be no titles on the line, but Davis, nicknamed 'The Businessman,' hopes to deliver the goods in style in front of his fans, friends, and family. He’s looking to enhance his credentials to increase his chances of grabbing a world title shot.

Keyshawn Davis ranked number three in all of the current WBC and WBO IBF lists, enters the fray boasting a perfect 11-0 record, with seven of his wins coming inside the distance. The 25-year-old, who hails from Norfolk, had an impressive amateur career, winning silver medals at the World Championships and Olympics.

Davis’ standout performance since turning pro came earlier this year when he stopped Puerto Rico's former two-weight world champion, Jose Pedraza, in the 6th round in Nevada in February. In his most recent ring appearance in July, Davis retained all his IBF-USBA, WBO Inter-Continental, and WBC–USNBC lightweight belts in a less emphatic unanimous decision success against Miguel Madueno.

If Keyshawn Davis thought he’d be given an easy homecoming assignment, he thought wrong. His opponent is the Argentinian power puncher Gustavo Lemos, who signed a long-term promotional contract with Bob Arum’s Top Rank organization earlier this year. Lemos drops back down to fight at lightweight for the first time since stopping Britain’s Lee Selby in Argentina in March 2022.

Since then, he’s fought in two bouts at 140lbs (super lightweight), pummelling Javier Jose Clavero in the opening round last December and then suffering a controversial points loss against another unbeaten American, Richardson Hitchins, in their IBF Super Lightweight Title Eliminator clash in April. That was Lemos' first defeat in his 30th pro-career outing.

Keyshawn isn’t the only Davis family member in ring action in Norfolk on November 8, as his older brother, Kelvin, and younger brother, Keon, both have bouts. Brian Norman Jr. had been scheduled to make the first defense of his WBO welterweight world crown against Derrick Cuevas in the Scope Arena card co-feature, but Norman Jr. suffered a hand injury, and the fight has been postponed until next year.

Let GOAL help you navigate all the pre-fight information you need, including when the action is due to get underway and how you can watch or stream all the bouts on the Virginia card.

When will Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos take place?

Date Friday, November 8 Location Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia, USA Start time The ESPN+ show starts at 10 pm ET / Sky Sports at 1 am GMT (Saturday) Main event ring walks (approx) 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Saturday)



Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos is the main fight at Norfolk’s Scope Arena in Virginia. This is due to be the biggest boxing event at the arena, which can hold up to 13,000+ people, since another Norfolk fighter, Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker, defended his welterweight crown against Buddy McGirt in October 1994. The Scope Arena hosts various events and is home to the Norfolk Admirals ice hockey team, the MEAC Basketball Tournament, conventions, concerts, family shows, and much more. Davis vs Lemos tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from approx—$ 70 to $900.

How to watch or stream Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos in the US

In the United States, Davis vs Lemos will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch or stream Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos in the UK

Davis vs Lemos will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing viewers to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

NOW offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period. 24-hour NOW access is £11.98. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership’ again gives unlimited Sky Sports access over a 30-day period instead. That costs £34.99 a month and auto-renews unless canceled before the end of the month. There’s also a ‘6-month Saver’ package, where you are charged £25% less and only pay £26 a month, but you need to sign up for a 6-month minimum term. NOW also offers a monthly smartphone-only pass for £5.99, which is excellent if you need to catch Davis vs Lemos on the move.

Existing or new Sky Sports subscribers can also stream Davis vs. Lemos and all Sky boxing cards via the Sky Go App. This is free if you’re already a Sky Sports TV customer. It’s available for Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku, and game consoles. Again, 24 hours of access on Sky Go is £11.98, while 1 month costs £34.99.

Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos from anywhere with a VPN

If the Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos bout isn't available to watch live in your area or while traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

If you're unsure which VPN to choose, we recommend NordVPN. However, you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Lemos Fight Card

Weight class Fight Lightweight Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos Featherweight Ra'eese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarld Middleweight Troy Isley vs Tyler Howard Welterweight Kelvin Davis vs Yeis Gabriel Solano Lightweight Abdullah Mason vs Yohan Vasquez Super welterweight Keon Davis vs Jalen Moore

Keyshawn Davis professional boxing stats

Age: 25

25 Height: 5' 9" / 175 cm

5' 9" / 175 cm Reach: 70.1" / 178 cm

70.1" / 178 cm Total fights: 11

11 Record: 11-0-0

11-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 64

Gustavo Lemos professional boxing stats