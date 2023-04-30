WATCH: Spurs striker Harry Kane levels with Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney on 208 Premier League goals to sit second on all-time list

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has drawn level with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney on 208 Premier League goals.

Tottenham talisman on the mark again

Already taken Rooney's England record

Only Shearer ahead of him in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham talisman has been a regular source of end product since making a senior breakthrough in north London and now sits joint-second on the all-time Premier League chart – with only Newcastle icon Alan Shearer ahead of him on 260 efforts. Kane’s latest strike came in a meeting with Liverpool at Anfield, as he grabbed Spurs a lifeline on Merseyside following another defensive horror show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has already taken one record from Rooney this season, with the 29-year-old becoming England’s all-time leading marksman – with his history-making haul of efforts for the Three Lions now standing at 55 and counting.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will believe that he can chase Shearer down, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing when that record is broken. With his contract at Spurs only running until 2024, Manchester United are said to be sniffing around a summer transfer.