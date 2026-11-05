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Europa League on TV

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Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live on TV and online

Fans in Germany can watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live on RTL+.

Sparta Prague and Bournemouth: recent form

Sparta Prague have one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Bohemians 1905 Prague. Their emphatic 5-1 win over Slovacko contrasts with a 2-0 cup defeat to Banik Ostrava and a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiakos Piraeus. Sparta scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Five wins from five competitive matches have Bournemouth in outstanding form, and they haven't conceded a goal in that run. They most recently beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League, having previously beaten Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded none across the five matches.

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: line-ups

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: form

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: head-to-head record

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: the tables