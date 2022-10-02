WATCH: We can see you sneaking out! United fans stream out of Etihad after City race into 4-0 half-time lead

Manchester United supporters flooded out of the Etihad Stadium before half-time after witnessing a nightmare 45 minutes in a derby date with City.

City blew rivals away in first half

Haaland & Foden grabbed braces

Many travelling supporters didn't stick around

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils found themselves 4-0 down at the interval in a meeting with their fiercest rivals, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden grabbing a brace apiece for the Blues. With Erik ten Hag’s side carved open with consummate ease by the reigning Premier League champions, many supporters had seen enough and were already on their way home by the time the half-time whistle blew.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United fell behind inside eight minutes when Foden broke the deadlock on derby day, with prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland then helping himself to a brace before an England international grabbed his second of the contest.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils had entered a meeting with City on a run of four successive victories in the Premier League, but were brought crashing back down to Earth with a bump inside 45 minutes against Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring title holders.