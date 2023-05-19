WATCH: A sneak peek inside Wrexham's famous Racecourse Ground including home dressing room & tunnel walk to pitch

Ever wondered what the dressing rooms and tunnel walk look like at Wrexham? Well, Aaron Hayden has offered a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Dragons back in the Football League

Promotion secured in record-breaking style

Hollywood stars in the boardroom

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney calling the shots, are readying themselves for a return to the Football League following a 15-year absence. Promotion back to the big leagues was secured in record-breaking style by Phil Parkinson’s side in 2022-23, with the likes of 47-goal top scorer Paul Mullin leading that charge. You can now get a glimpse of where Mullin and Co ready themselves for action and what it looks like to enter the field at the Racecourse Ground and “hear the roar”.

Skip to 4:44 to see the start of Aaron Hayden's Racecourse Ground walk-through.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayden has offered Wrexham fans and interested neutral observers a look at what the dressing rooms, physio room and tunnel look like at the Racecourse Ground – with certain areas of the club being “revolutionised” since Reynolds and McElhenney took over.

WHAT NEXT? The Dragons have also installed new floodlights ahead of their return to the Football League ranks, with there the promise of further recruitment in the summer transfer window as Wrexham look to bring in even more players to grace a stadium that is undergoing serious redevelopment.