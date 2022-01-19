Watch: Simeone furious as Atletico Madrid bus attacked by Real Sociedad fans ahead of Copa del Rey clash
Atletico Madrid were given a hostile reception ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash, as the team bus was pelted with stones by Real Sociedad fans on their way to the Basque side's stadium.
The vehicle met with a huge crowd of rival supporters as it approached the Reale Arena, with many hurling insults and even missiles.
Sitting at the front, coach Diego Simeone was incensed by the unfriendly greeting and clashed with Atletico's aggressors even as the bus continued to inch forward.
Watch Real Sociedad's rough reception and Simeone's fury
The bigger picture
Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash brings together two hopefuls for the trophy who are also still harbouring distant Liga ambitions.
Real and Atletico are tied on 33 points, 16 behind current leaders Real Madrid, who have played one more game than both challengers.
Simeone's men in particular will be keen to impress in the clash, after seeing an awful run of form in recent forms harm their chances of defending the league title.
