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Serie A
team-logoSassuolo
Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
team-logoFiorentina
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Watch Sassuolo v Fiorentina live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
Sassuolo
Fiorentina
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Fiorentina, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

DAZN, NOW and Sky Sport will show Sassuolo v Fiorentina live. Here's how to watch on TV and via streaming.

At the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo host Fiorentina in a Serie A meeting between two teams in urgent need of points. Neither side's league position reflects their initial ambitions.

Alberto Aquilani's Sassuolo are struggling. A win over Juventus raised hopes among their Emilia-based supporters, but they have taken just one point from their last five league matches. A heavy 6-2 defeat against Lazio followed in the most recent midweek round. Now 15th, Sassuolo need to turn things around.

With three straight league defeats and seven goals conceded across those games, Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina sit 17th. Their only recent positive result is a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, hardly enough to mask a disappointing season so far.

Vanoli must find makeshift solutions, particularly in defence, with Parisi, Sottil, Ranieri, Atta and Pongracic all unavailable. Sassuolo have several absences of their own, and Thorstvedt joins the list of unavailable players after being sent off against Lazio.

For both sides, three points would help ease the pressure near the bottom of the table. Here's what you need to know about watching the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Probable lineups

4-3-3
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Formation
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
4-3-3
S. TuratiS. TuratiD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarC. OdenthalC. OdenthalS. CinquegranoS. CinquegranoJ. DoigJ. DoigN. MaticN. MaticD. BakolaD. BakolaV. AdzicV. AdzicS. EspositoS. EspositoA. LaurienteA. LaurienteD. BerardiD. BerardiD. de GeaD. de GeaA. JimenezA. JimenezVieryVieryJoao MarioJoao MarioR. DragusinR. DragusinC. Inao OulaiC. Inao OulaiM. BrescianiniM. BrescianiniC. NdourC. Ndourteam-logoM. PellegrinoF. MastantuonoF. MastantuonoA. NjieA. Njie
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
4-3-3
Sassuolo

Starting XI

Fiorentina

Manager

  • A. Aquilani
  • P. Vanoli

Sassuolo are without Ismael Koné, Fedde Leysen, Daniel Boloca, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Yeferson Paz and Jay Idzes through injury, while Kristian Thorstvedt is suspended. Aquilani is expected to start Turati in goal, with Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Cinquegrano and Doig in defence, Matic, Bakola and Adzic in midfield, and Berardi, Esposito and Laurienté as the attacking trio.

For Fiorentina, Parisi, Sottil, Ranieri, Atta and Pongracic are out injured. Vanoli is expected to field De Gea in goal, with Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery and Joao Mario in defence, Ndour, Brescianini and Oulai in midfield, and Mastantuono, Pellegrino and Njie in attack.

Recent form

SAS

SAS - Form

MON
L2-1
MIL
D1-1
FRC
L4-2
COM
L2-0
LAZ
L2-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/15
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FIO

FIO - Form

NAP
D1-1
GEN
L2-1
COM
L1-3
INT
L2-1
ATA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Sassuolo have no wins, one draw and four defeats from their last five league matches. They most recently lost 6-2 to Lazio at the Mapei Stadium, having previously fallen 2-0 to Como. A 1-1 draw against AC Milan brought their only point in that spell. Sassuolo have scored seven goals and conceded 13 across those five matches.

Over their last five outings, Fiorentina have no wins, two draws and three defeats. They most recently drew 2-2 with Atalanta, having lost 2-1 to Inter before that. Fiorentina also lost 3-1 to Como and 2-1 to Genoa. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SassuoloDrawFiorentina
2
1
2
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
3
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
5
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The teams last met in April 2026, when their Serie A match ended 0-0. Sassuolo have the better record across their last five meetings, with two wins to Fiorentina's one and two draws. Sassuolo won 3-1 in December 2025, while Fiorentina won 5-1 in April 2024.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
94231711+614
W
D
L
W
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
94231110+114
L
W
L
D
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
93241617-111
D
D
L
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
91261121-105
D
L
L
L
D
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
9126515-105
D
L
L
L
W
19
UdineseUdineseUDI
101271123-125
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
10109620-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Sassuolo sit 15th in Serie A, while Fiorentina are 17th. Both must look over their shoulders in the fight to avoid relegation.

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