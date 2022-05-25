Watch: Ronaldo, Salah and Lacazette among contenders for Premier League goal of the season

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette are among the contenders for the Premier League goal of the season award.

Ronaldo's thunderous second of three goals against Tottenham in March, Salah's superb solo goal against Manchester City in October and Lacazette's fine strike against Southampton in December are among 10 contenders for the prize.

A public vote combined with a panel of football experts will decide the winner, which will be announced next week.

Watch Ronaldo, Salah and Kovacic goal of the season contenders

A rocket from @Cristiano! 🚀



This strike from our no.7 is a nominee for the @PremierLeague's Goal of the Season award 💪#MUFC | #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2022

Individual magic from @MoSalah 😍



This stunning effort is up for the @PremierLeague Goal of the Season award! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2022

🤩 Another @PremierLeague award nomination



🗳 You can vote for Laca's strike at the end of our team move, here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 25, 2022

Who else is nominated for goal of the season?

The other nominees include Aston Villa's Danny Ings, Everton winger Andros Townsend, Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

Article continues below

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron complete the nominations.

Last year's winner was Tottenham's Erik Lamela for his Rabona goal against north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Further reading