WATCH: Rome police mob Osimhen for selfies after his Napoli winner against AS Roma

Police officers in Rome mobbed Victor Osimhen for photos despite his powerful shot downing AS Roma in a Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Osimhen’s popularity seems to transcend club rivalry

Rome police among those delighted with Nigerian striker

23-year-old has found the target in three straight games

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen might have broken the Giallorossi supporters’ hearts with his 80th-minute goal as Napoli equalled their best-ever start to a season with 11 consecutive wins in all competitions, but the Nigerian was still popular in the Italian capital. This was evident in the manner police officers scrambled for selfies with the lanky striker outside the stadium, moments after the match.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Osimhen has these sudden changes of pace that only he can do. When he settles his emotions, he will become extraordinary,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said in his post-match press conference.

“He is one of the best headers of the ball I have ever seen. We didn’t give him as much service last season, but he was also decisive when defending on set plays and resolving a lot of issues for us there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen was Napoli’s top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions despite injuries slowing him down, and even after missing three weeks with another setback last month, he has returned to score in three straight games.

He has now scored five goals in all competitions this season as he looks to lead Napoli to silverware in 2022-2, given they are top in Serie A and have already qualified for the Champions League last 16, after winning all their four group matches so far.

His ruthlessness in front of goal seems to have delighted not just the Azzurri fans but rival supporters as well and he is likely to be the subject of transfer speculation yet again if he continues with his hot scoring streak.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The 23-year-old could be handed an opportunity to build further steam when Napoli host Rangers in Wednesday’s Champions League game, given they are already through to the knockout stage.