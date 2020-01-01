WATCH: Rio Ferdinand on Africa’s great Premier League Enforcers

The former England man recalls coming up against some of African football’s top midfielders

Rio Ferdinand played against some of Africa’s greatest midfielders over a glittering 20-year career in English football.

During his time with , , and Queens Park , he went head-to-head with some of the game’s top enforcers, players who drove top teams forward with strength, power and indefatigable stamina.

“I’m talking [about] players like [Michael] Essien, Yaya Toure, Chieck Tiote,” said the Guinness Night Football ambassador.

“Big players, strong, big presence. When they get [on the ball], they can do [things with it] as well.”

Ferdinand singled out legend Toure, and powerhouse Essien for special praise.

Article continues below

“Yaya Toure is the only player who’s turned and faced, and I’ve gone, ‘Oh no!’” he added.

Check out the video below and reminisce with Rio on some of Africa’s finest exports.

Find out everything you need to know about Guinness Night Football at https://www.goal.com/guinness