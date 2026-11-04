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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoManchester City
GOAL-e
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Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Champions League

RB Leipzig face Manchester City in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandRTE Player
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
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Global Match Access
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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig and Manchester City kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live today: How to watch on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City live, with a stream available on its platform.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at RB Leipzig and Manchester City?

RB Leipzig have won three of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Schalke 04 2-0 away in the Bundesliga, having previously secured a 4-0 win over Elversberg. Their two defeats in that spell came against Real Madrid (4-1 in the Champions League) and Bayern Munich (6-1 in the Bundesliga). Leipzig scored twelve goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Manchester City have won two, lost two and drawn one. They most recently lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League, after beating AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League. City scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RBL

RBL - Form

FCB
L6-1
RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City lineups

4-3-3
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumC. LukebaC. LukebaR. BakuR. BakuN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. BaumgartnerC. BaumgartnerE. BanzuziE. BanzuziR. CruzR. CruzA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaN. O'ReillyN. O'ReillyM. NunesM. NunesA. KhusanovA. KhusanovM. GuehiM. GuehiR. CherkiR. CherkiP. FodenP. FodenE. AndersonE. AndersonE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-3-3
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

Manchester City

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • E. Maresca
RB Leipzig

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Form

RBL

RBL - Form

FCB
L6-1
RMA
L4-1
ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
7
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
6Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
4400137+612
W
W
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
431072+510
W
D
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
431074+310
D
W
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
7
ComoComoCOM
4301115+69
W
W
L
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
43011410+49
L
W
W
W
9
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
11
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
421195+47
D
W
L
W
12
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
421196+37
D
W
W
L
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
421154+17
D
W
L
W
15
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
16
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
420246-26
W
L
W
L
20
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
41212205
D
W
L
D
21
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
4121611-55
W
D
L
D
22
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
24
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
25
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
26
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
411238-54
D
L
W
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
410358-33
L
W
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
410336-33
W
L
L
L
29
LensLensRCL
410338-53
L
L
L
W
30
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
31
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
4103511-63
L
L
L
W
32
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
401348-41
L
D
L
L
34
VikingVikingVIK
4013510-51
L
L
D
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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