Watch: PSG star Neymar draws controversial penalty out of thin air in pre-season friendly

The Selecao star has a reputation of going down easily, and his latest incident has drawn criticism

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is no stranger to a controversial penalty call, and he has come under scrutiny again after being awarded a spot-kick during his side's 6-2 pre-season win over Gamba Osaka.

The Selecao attacker cut into the box during Monday's clash in Japan, with a nifty bit of work showcasing his usual skills, before he appeared to crumple under minimal contract from Genta Miura after the latter lunged wide for the ball.

Neymar's theatrics in what was a friendly against a vastly outclassed side drew condemnation across social media.

Watch: PSG star Neymar draws controversial penalty out of thin air against Gamba Osaka