Achraf Hakimi was ecstatic after Inter sealed their berth in the Champions League final with Tottenham's Ivan Perisic also at the San Siro.

Inter beat Milan 1-0

Sealed ticket to UCL final

Hakimi and Perisic in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nerazzuri booked their slot in the Champions League title decider after beating bitter rivals AC Milan 1-0 on Tuesday evening at the San Siro. Paris Saint-Germain's Hakimi was spotted in a VIP box cheering for his former club. After the final whistle, the full-back, who spent two seasons with Inter before moving to Paris, was elated and was seen celebrating wildly with his friends and family.

Tottenham's Perisic was also in the same box and exchanged greetings with Hakimi before moving to his designated seat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After going through a lean patch in March and early April, Inter have turned around their fortunes under Simone Inzaghi. They are currently on a five-match winning streak in Serie A and are on course for a double after sealing their spot in the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Juventus.

WHAT NEXT? Inter will be back in action against Serie A champions Napoli on Sunday before taking on Fiorentina in the Coppa final on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Hakimi will take the field on Sunday with PSG in a Ligue 1 fixture against Auxerre.