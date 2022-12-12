WATCH: Partey returns to Arsenal training after Ghana’s World Cup elimination

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training with Arsenal following the Black Stars’ elimination from the World Cup.

Partey joined the Arsenal squad in their Dubai camp

The midfielder linked up following Ghana’s World Cup woe

29-year-old was criticised for ‘lacklustre’ performances in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey linked up with the Arsenal squad for their warm weather training camp in Dubai as they prepare for the Premier League return.

The midfielder was part of the Black Stars squad at the World Cup where they were eliminated in the group stage following two defeats and one win.

Partey was among Ghana players who were heavily criticised by fans and pundits for what was seen as sub-par performances in Qatar with former midfielder Sulley Muntari among those who were not impressed by his output.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “With the national team, I sit up there and then think, sometimes I don’t see him [Partey] around the team like these two games (South Korea and Uruguay),” Muntari told Ghana’s 3SportsGh.

“If Partey switched for like 25 percent of his strength, his mind, intelligence, the way he can play, Ghana would be massive. He is so smart and intelligent that he would change everything that we do. Basically, how the Black Stars play will change for better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana fans claimed the midfielder plays better for his club while providing little for the national team, with the 29-year-old having averaged 60 passes per match with a completion rate of 84 percent in Qatar, exiting the tournament without a shot on target or an assist.

The midfielder, however, defended himself, saying he was playing according to his coach’s instructions.

Partey joined Ghana’s World Cup camp after an impressive run with Arsenal where he formed a great partnership with Granit Xhaka as the Gunners maintained their lead in the Premier League.

WHAT’S NEXT? Arsenal will play two matches in Dubai against Italian giants AC Milan on Tuesday and Juventus on December 17 and Partey will likely be involved before they return to London for their Premier League meeting with West Ham on Boxing Day.