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Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

PSG host Roma at Paris's Parc des Princes in a Champions League clash between the table leaders and a side chasing valuable points.

The reigning European champions have won 12 straight matches in all competitions. Most recently, Luis Enrique's side came from behind at Nice to win 3-2, with Ferran Torres scoring five minutes from time.

That win on the French Riviera came at a heavy cost. Desire Doue tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery by the end of the month. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been sidelined with the same injury since the October match against Barcelona.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma are flying in the league. Donyell Malen scored four times in a 5-1 win over Parma that moved them to within two points of leaders Lazio.

Europe has been less straightforward. A 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in their last Champions League outing has left Roma looking to improve their position in the table when they visit Paris.

PSG scored six against Villarreal in their previous European home game, so Gasperini faces a tough task. He must contain an attack that still has plenty of quality despite its absentees.

Below are the TV channel, live stream and kick-off details for the match.

Team news

Luis Enrique is expected to start Safonov in goal for PSG, with Pacho, Zabarnyi and Lucas Hernandez in defence and Hakimi on the right. Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha are expected in midfield, while Ferran Torres, Akliouche and Mayulu should lead the attack. That is the current predicted line-up, with no unavailable or suspended players reported.

Gasperini is expected to start Vasquez in goal for Roma, with Mancini, Hermoso and Balerdi in front of him. Cristante, Molina, De Roon and Wesley are expected in midfield, while Soulé, Mora and Malen would form the attack. Roma have no listed absences either, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

Recent form

PSG have won their last five matches. A 3-2 Ligue 1 win at Nice followed a 1-0 victory over Troyes, a 6-0 Champions League win over Villarreal, a 5-1 victory over Le Havre and a 2-0 win over Lyon. The Parisians scored 17 goals and conceded just three across those games, keeping three clean sheets.

Roma have four wins and one defeat in the same period. Their latest result was a 5-1 win over Parma, following a 3-0 win at Sassuolo, a 5-2 win at Udinese and a 4-2 win at Cagliari. The only setback was a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester United. Roma scored 19 goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-head record

The two teams have rarely met. Their only recent meeting on record was a friendly on 1 August 2010 that ended 1-1. With one draw and one goal apiece, this Champions League clash is almost uncharted territory.

Standings

PSG are top of the Champions League table, while Roma are 20th. The Parisians can strengthen their lead, while Roma can take an important step towards more comfortable qualification.