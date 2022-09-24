WATCH: Okoye blunders to gift Algeria B first goal in Nigeria draw

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye gave away the first goal as the Atlas Lions B played out 2-2 draw against Super Eagles in a test game on Friday.

Okoye's mistake gave Algeria the lead

His error was punished by Karim Aribi

Goals from Iwobi & Dessers ensured draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old started in the test game played in Constantine and he was at fault for the first goal as the Atlas Lions took the lead through Karim Aribi. Everton's Alex Iwobi restored parity for the Super Eagles before Cyriel Dessers gave them their lead. USM Alger striker Aymen Mahious grabbed the second for Algeria to secure the draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Watford custodian was at fault for the opening goal. After receiving a back-pass from defender Valentine Ozornwafor and despite being under no pressure, Okoye took time to clear the ball, which allowed the advancing Aribi to snatch it from his legs before smashing it into an empty net.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKOYE? Despite the blunder, Okoye will hope to keep the starting role when the Super Eagles take on Algeria in their friendly at Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex on Tuesday. Apart from Okoye, Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to pick from in his squad.