WATCH: Odion Ighalo imitates famous Lionel Messi celebration as Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during Al-Nassr's defeat to Al-Hilal

Odion Ighalo imitated a famous Lionel Messi celebration after scoring against Al-Nassr for Al-Hilal while Cristiano Ronaldo looked on.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr 2-0

Ighalo scored both the goals

Copied Messi's celebration after his second

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian forward scored two penalty goals to fire Al-Hilal to a 2-0 win in the Riyadh derby over Al-Nassr on Tuesday evening. Ighalo sent the keeper the wrong way and scored from the spot just after the hour mark to double his tally, having opened the deadlock just before the half-time break.

After scoring the second, he imitated on of Lionel Messi's most famous celebrations for Argentina as he kneeled on the ground and looked towards the heavens with both his arms raised.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a bad day at the office for Ronaldo as he not only lost his first Riyadh derby, but right from the start the opposition fans greeted him with deafening chants of Messi's name to rile him up.

He cut a frustrated figure throughout the match as he went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook for hauling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock. Moreover, as he was making his way into the tunnel after the match he was seen appearing to make an obscene gesture in the direction of the Al-Hilal faithful.

WHAT NEXT? Ighalo will be back in action against Al-Ittihad in the King's Cup of Champions semi-finals on Sunday, while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will take on Al-Wehda in the same competition a day later.