WATCH: Nunez ends six-game Liverpool goal drought stretching back to opening day of the season

Darwin Nunez brought his personal six-game goal drought for Liverpool to a close when turning the ball home from close range against Arsenal.

Reds fell behind early on at the Emirates

Uruguayan striker restored parity

Need him to be playing with confidence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan striker arrived at Anfield over the summer amid much fanfare, but has been overshadowed by the exploits of fellow big-money frontman Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Nunez does, however, have his second Premier League goal of the season – and his first since an opening day showdown with Fulham – after getting his toe to a low cross from Luis Diaz at Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez’s goal at Craven Cottage was not the cleanest, but there was no doubting that an effort in north London was his as he cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s early opener for the hosts.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have found themselves playing catch-up on a regular basis of late, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling behind again at Arsenal, but they will be pleased to see Nunez and Co delivering at the other end of the field.