WATCH: Nketiah receives heroic welcome in Ghana despite turning down World Cup offer

Eddie Nketiah received a rousing welcome in Ghana a few weeks after he turned down an offer to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Nketiah arrived in Ghana on Tuesday

Was approached by GFA to change nationality

Nketiah will not play in the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nketiah, who is of Ghanaian descent, arrived at Kotoko International Airport for a holiday on Tuesday after the Premier League took a break to pave the way for the global competition in Qatar.

He was received by players and officials of the women’s team, Ridge City Football Club, and was seen dancing to traditional tunes as he made his way from the airport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah was among the players who were engaged by the Ghana Football Association to change their nationalities and represent the Black Stars in the World Cup and subsquent matches.

Arsenal forward @EddieNketiah9 welcomed at the Kotoka Airport by @RidgeCityFC as he looks to spend the holidays here 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/sEthTPpq6H — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) November 15, 2022

However, he turned down the offer, although Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah shifted their allegiance.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? With the league taking a break, Nketiah will have enough time to stay in Ghana before he returns to Arsenal for their friendly matches against Lyon on December 8 and Inter Milan on December 13 at Al-Maktoum Stadium.