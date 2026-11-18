Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from a part of the world where you might face geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a Serie A clash at a difficult time for both teams.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They are struggling for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences are taking their toll. Morale is low, and the gap to the top weighs on them.

Napoli also face internal controversy. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle, and transfer speculation suggests he could leave as early as January. PSV Eindhoven submitted an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have problems of their own. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have checked the progress they showed in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams in the table, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. This head-to-head meeting carries more weight than it might appear on paper.

Here's where to follow the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must put together a line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise updates on the injured players' fitness ahead of the match.

Torino also have several absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that, they lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that period was a 4-1 victory away at Monza. Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 at Lecce after losing 2-0 at Frosinone and 3-1 at home to Como. They also beat Monza 3-2 and won 3-0 at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino one, with one draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games and Torino three.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.