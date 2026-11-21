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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both teams going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, absences are taking their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

There is trouble off the pitch, too. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in, and transfer speculation suggests he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have submitted an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains unresolved.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also lost momentum. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have checked a side who had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino eleventh. There is more at stake in this meeting than the table might suggest.

Here are the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected in the build-up to the match.

Torino have absentees of their own: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the probable line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that came a heavy 4-1 defeat to Porto in the Champions League and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that period was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They drew 1-1 at Lecce most recently, having lost 2-0 at Frosinone and 3-1 at home to Como. Their wins in that period came against Monza, 3-2, and away to Parma, 3-0. Abate's side have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games to Torino's three.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are eleventh.