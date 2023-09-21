WATCH: Who knew he had that in his locker?! N'Golo Kante scores screamer for Al-Ittihad

Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante sent the crowd to their feet after scoring a screamer for Al-Ittihad against Al-Fateh.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-fateh 2-1

Kante scored from distance

Turned out to be the winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international belted out an absolute stunner in the Saudi Pro League which fired his team to a 2-1 victory on Thursday. Kante made a late run to pounce on a loose ball just outside the penalty box. The midfielder then showed deft skill to beat a defender to make room for himself before firing a shot that nestled into the top-right corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Ittihad were trailing after a strike from Marwane Saadane put Al-Fateh in the lead at the half-hour mark. However, a spirited display saw them overturn the deficit and take the lead with two goals within a span of eight minutes. Romarinho produced the equaliser in the 38th minute and Kante's strike in added time proved enough to bag the three points for the hosts.

WHAT NEXT? Kante will be back in action against Al-Kholood in the round of 32 of the King Cup next Tuesday.