WATCH: Mourinho sent off for storming pitch in penalty protest, now banned for Inter reunion

Jose Mourinho was shown a red card for storming the pitch during a penalty appeal protest as Roma faced Atalanta on Sunday.

Portuguese boss took appeals too far

Sent to the stands as a result

Will now miss a trip to San Siro

WHAT HAPPENED? That suspension from the touchline will deny the Portuguese tactician an opportunity to take in another emotional reunion with Inter at San Siro on October 1. He was sent to the stands on Sunday for taking his complaints too far when Roma were denied a spot-kick during the second-half of a Serie A encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is no stranger to causing controversy, with plenty of headlines generated by his touchline antics during a distinguished coaching career that has seen him spend time at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Roma spurned an opportunity to close the gap on the Serie A leaders when taking on Atalanta, with a frustrating evening for all concerned getting the better of their boss.