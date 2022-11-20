WATCH: Morocco fans sing Sadio Mane song for Senegalese in Qatar, World Cup spirit is alive!

Morocco fans have warmed hearts after they paid tribute to Sadio Mane when they met with Senegalese fans ahead of the World Cup.

Mane picked up an injury while playing for Bayern

He is out of the World Cup

He has already undergone surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? In a show of solidarity, the fans from the North African country noticed a Senegal fan and lifted his spirits, which might have been needed after the injury of their star player Mane.

The Moroccan fans embraced the Senegal fan, and started to chant 'Sadio Mane, Sadio Mane'. At one point, they carried the fan shoulder high with the 'Sadio Mane' chants soaring in the air.

🇲🇦x🇸🇳 Moroccan fans met a Senegalese in Qatar and started to pay tribute to Sadio Mané!



Beautiful ❤️#Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/nl5mROjzBI — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 20, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old Mane will miss the global competition after picking up the injury while playing for Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga fixture against Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on November 8.

Initially, the former Liverpool forward was named in Senegal's final squad by coach Aliou Cisse with the hope that he would recover but he was later ruled out and has since undergone surgery.

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The Lions of Teranga have been pooled in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador. They will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

Their second match will see them face Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25 before they wind up their group matches against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium on November 28.