WATCH: Morocco fans join Senegal supporters to celebrate Teranga Lions' win against Ecuador

African rivalries were put aside when Morocco fans joined their Senegal counterparts to celebrate the Teranga Lions' win over Ecuador.

Morocco fans stood in solidarity with their African counterparts

The North Africans cheered on the Teranga Lions against Ecuador

Senegal eased into the last 16 while the Atlas Lions hope for the same

WHAT HAPPENED? The celebrations began in the stands when the two sets of supporters joined each other in song and dance and extended beyond the stadium after the match at the Khalifa International Stadium, where Senegal became the first African country to seal their ticket to the Round of 16.

Moroccan fan dancing with the Senegal fans. You love to see it 🕺 #SEN #MAR

pic.twitter.com/i3whMS0cj0 — Fútbol (@El_Futbolesque) November 29, 2022

Scenes: Senegal fans celebrating outside Khalifa stadium after their win vs Ecuador to advance to the last 16. pic.twitter.com/P5cM78SU4w — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) November 29, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal made it past the group for the second time in their history in what is their third World Cup tournament.

The Teranga Lions reached the quarter-final in their first appearance in 2002 but were knocked out at the group stage in the 2018 edition in Russia by virtue of having received more yellow cards after tying with Colombia on points and goal difference.

WHAT’S MORE: The celebrations were not just restricted in Doha as back home, the streets of Dakar were brought to a standstill by jubilant Teranga Lions supporters.

Celebration scenes in Senegal after advancing to the knockout stage 🇸🇳🤯 #WorldCupWatchParty



(via wheninafrica/IG) pic.twitter.com/lSh9Vts63c — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

WHAT’S NEXT? Aliou Cisse’s men will now take on England in the Round of 16 on Sunday while Morocco fans will be hoping that the favour is returned when the Atlas Lions take on Canada in their final group match on Thursday, requiring a draw to seal their ticket in the next last 16.