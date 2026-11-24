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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are struggling in the Premier League. Saturday brought a 1-1 draw with Fulham, and Maresca took issue with the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That leaves them winless in four league games. The defence is a worry too: nine straight matches in all competitions without a clean sheet.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday, as Scott McTominay's goal earned a 1-0 victory over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri urged caution, explaining that Napoli's European campaign will be decided above all in the last three matchdays of the league phase. Still, he insisted his side will go looking for a result at City.

Expect a game that turns on key moments, with City searching for solidity and Napoli back in confident mood. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. There are currently no reported absentees or suspensions.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI features Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking reference points. Nobody is reported injured or suspended, but Antonio Vergara came off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record reads the same: two wins, a draw and two defeats, with 7 scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri steered his side back to winning ways with the 1-0 victory over Torino. Their 4-1 away win over Monza remains the biggest of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the edge in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw in the last five, all in the Champions League. The most recent came on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. For the Italians, the trip to the Etihad matters in a part of the standings they still need to defend.