How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to accelerate the shift toward short-form digital consumption, with TikTok taking on an expanded, official role in tournament coverage. While full 90-minute broadcasts remain on traditional platforms, a landmark partnership with FIFA positions TikTok as a major destination for real-time match clips, behind-the-scenes access, and official broadcaster activity.
Here, GOAL breaks down how to follow the tournament on TikTok, regional rights holders, and what content will be available throughout the competition.
Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on TikTok?
TikTok will not host standalone, full-length live broadcasts of matches. However, under its status as FIFA’s preferred platform for the tournament, authorised regional broadcasters have the option to stream live portions of matches directly within the platform's dedicated World Cup hub.
For complete, uninterrupted match coverage, fans will still need to use traditional television broadcasts or official streaming platforms. TikTok's live components are designed to complement the primary broadcast by offering real-time discovery and a mobile-first second-screen experience.
How do I find the official World Cup tournament hub on TikTok?
You can access the dedicated experience by opening the TikTok app and typing "World Cup","FIFA World Cup" or "World Cup 2026" into the search bar. The official, verified tournament banner and hub will appear at the very top of your search results.
Is it free to access World Cup content on TikTok?
Yes. Accessing the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub, creator content, and broadcaster clips on TikTok is completely free. However, watching full-length matches on the additional streaming platforms listed in our guide may require a paid subscription or regional television licence.
2026 FIFA World Cup TikTok viewing guide
Region / Country
Official Broadcaster(s)
Additional Streaming Platforms
Australia
SBS
SBS On Demand
Brazil
Grupo Globo / CazéTV
Globoplay
Canada
Bell Media (TSN, CTV, RDS)
TSN Direct, RDS Direct
France
beIN Sports / M6
beIN CONNECT, 6play
Germany
ARD / ZDF / Magenta Sport
ZDF Mediathek, MagentaTV
India & South Asia
Viacom18 / JioCinema
JioCinema
Italy
RAI / DAZN
RaiPlay, DAZN app
Japan
DAZN / NHK / Nippon TV / Fuji TV
DAZN, NHK+
Mexico
TelevisaUnivision / TV Azteca
ViX
MENA
beIN Sports
beIN CONNECT
New Zealand
TVNZ
TVNZ+
Portugal
Sport TV / LiveModeTV
Sport TV app
South Africa
SuperSport / SABC
DStv Stream, SABC+, Showmax
South Korea
JTBC / KBS
Regional broadcast apps, NAVER Sports
Spain
RTVE / DAZN
RTVE Play, DAZN app
Sub-Saharan Africa
New World TV / SuperSport
Regional streaming platforms
United Kingdom
BBC / ITV
BBC iPlayer, ITVX
United States
FOX Sports / Telemundo
Fubo, Peacock, Tubi
How to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok
Fans can access coverage through the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub by searching for the tournament name or following verified broadcaster pages. These destinations will aggregate content throughout the tournament, including:
Official Creator Correspondents: A global cohort of 30 specialised creators embedded across host cities providing behind-the-scenes updates from training facilities, press centres, and team arrivals.
Broadcaster Activity: Verified media accounts publishing instant goals, key highlights, and post-match analysis.
Archival Footage integration: Licenced content utilising historic tournament moments alongside 2026 match action.
The hub also features localised information, match schedules, and interactive filtering to help users customise their tournament feeds.
Will World Cup clips on TikTok be geo-blocked?
While general creator content, trends, and fan reactions are available globally, official match highlights, instant goals, and live broadcast windows published by regional rights holders may be geo-restricted to specific countries due to international broadcasting licences.