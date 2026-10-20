Ballon d'Or 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE: Online streams, TV channels, date, start time

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or, arguably the most prestigious individual award that can be won by a soccer player, will be presented at the London Palladium on Monday October 26, this being the first time the annual award ceremony has taken place outside of Paris in a tribute to its inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews.
France Football's famous golden ball accolade, which was launched in 1956 and was first presented to a female player in 2018, has recognised many of the greatest players in the world. Ousmane Dembélé is hoping to retain the men's crown, an award won eight times by Lionel Messi and five times by Cristiano Ronaldo between 2008 and 2023. There will be a different winner of this year's Ballon d'Or Féminin, following in the footsteps of Aitana Bonmatí, who has won the prize in each of the past three years.
But how can you watch the ceremony live and for free? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony.
When is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date, start time & live stream
Date
Monday, October 26, 2026
Time
8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT
Venue
London Palladium, London, England
Live stream
DAZN (most territories, see below for exceptions)
In most countries around the world, streaming service DAZN will be broadcasting exclusive live coverage of the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony for free. In order to watch the ceremony, you just need to sign up for a free DAZN membership – you only need to provide your email address – or log into your existing account regardless of whether or not you have an ongoing subscription.
However, in a selected number of countries and territories, the Ballon d'Or ceremony is being screened by other, local platforms. GOAL takes you through where you can watch the ceremony in these countries – if your country is not listed in the table below, you should be able to watch the ceremony via DAZN.
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Armenia
FAST Media
Azerbaijan, Belarus, Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Russia
Quest Media
Quest Media
Bulgaria
bTV
Czechia
TV Nova
France
L'Équipe TV (free-to-air)
Georgia
Setanta Sports and Silknet
Hungary
RTL Hungary
Norway
TV2
Romania
Clever Media
Clever Media
Slovakia
TV Nova
Spain
Movistar+
This year's ceremony will be presented by Kate Scott and Thierry Henry. Former Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and France striker Henry, who was the Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2003, co-presents live coverage of the UEFA Champions League alongside Scott on CBS Sports in the United States.
READ MORE: Ballon d'Or announces iconic venue and star-studded hosting duo for historic 70th-anniversary ceremony
Who are the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees?
GOAL takes you through the full list of nominees for each of the awards that will be presented at the Ballon d'Or ceremony below:
2026 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees
Player
Club(s)
National team
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea / Real Madrid
Spain
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
Gabriel Magalhães
Arsenal
Brazil
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Norway
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
England
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Georgia
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
Sadio Mané
Al-Nassr
Senegal
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Argentina
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
France
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
Argentina
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
France
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Ecuador
Julián Quiñones
Al-Qadsiah
Mexico
Declan Rice
Arsenal
England
Rodri
Manchester City / Barcelona
Spain
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
Ferran Torres
Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Brazil
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
2026 Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees
Player
Club(s)
National team
Selma Bacha
OL Lyonnes
France
Barbra Banda
Orlando Pride
Zambia
Esmee Brugts
Barcelona
Netherlands
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich
Germany
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
Spain
Scarlett Camberos
Club América
Mexico
Kerstin Casparij
Manchester City
Netherlands
Temwa Chawinga
Kansas City Current
Malawi
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Spain
Melchie Dumornay
OL Lyonnes
Haiti
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
Norway
Alex Greenwood
Manchester City
England
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
Spain
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
Denmark
Yui Hasegawa
Manchester City
Japan
Rose Lavelle
Gotham FC
United States
Mapi León
Barcelona / London City Lionesses
Spain
Lorena
Kansas City Current
Brazil
Melvine Malard
Manchester United / Chelsea
France
Manaka Matsukubo
North Carolina Courage / Chelsea
Japan
Vivianne Miedema
Manchester City
Netherlands
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
Poland
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona
Spain
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona / London City Lionesses
Spain
Wendie Renard
OL Lyonnes
France
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
England
Khadija Shaw
Manchester City
Jamaica
Momoko Tanikawa
Bayern Munich
Japan
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid / OL Lyonnes
Scotland
Tessa Wullaert
Inter Milan / Como
Belgium
2026 Kopa Trophy nominees
Player
Club(s)
National team
Kerim Alajbegović
RB Salzburg / Juventus
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Lille / Manchester City
Morocco
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
Yan Diomandé
RB Leipzig / Real Madrid
Ivory Coast
Lennart Karl
Bayern Munich
Germany
Éli Junior Kroupi
Bournemouth
France
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg / Aston Villa
Switzerland
Ibrahim Maza
Bayer Leverkusen
Algeria
Warren Zaïre-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
France
2026 Women's Kopa Trophy nominees
Player
Club(s)
National team
Veerle Buurman
Chelsea
Netherlands
Vicky López
Barcelona
Spain
Felicia Schröder
BK Häcken / Real Madrid
Sweden
Clara Serrajordi
Barcelona
Spain
Lily Yohannes
OL Lyonnes
United States
2026 Yashin Trophy nominees
Player
Club(s)
National team
Yassine Bounou
Al-Hilal
Morocco
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
Belgium
Joan García
Barcelona
Spain
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
Switzerland
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa / Chelsea
Argentina
Édouard Mendy
Al-Ahli
Senegal
David Raya
Arsenal
Spain
Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
Russia
Unai Simón
Athletic Bilbao
Spain
Vozinha
Chaves / Colo-Colo
Cape Verde
2026 Women's Yashin Trophy nominees
Player
Club
National team
Ann-Katrin Berger
Gotham FC
Germany
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Spain
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea
England
Lorena
Kansas City Current
Brazil
Ayaka Yamashita
Manchester City
Japan
2026 Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees
Coach
Team
Nationality
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
Spanish
Luis de la Fuente
Spain
Spanish
Unai Emery
Aston Villa
Spanish
Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich
Belgian
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Spanish
2026 Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees
Coach
Team(s)
Nationality
Jonatan Giráldez
OL Lyonnes
Spanish
Andrée Jeglertz
Manchester City
Swedish
Nils Nielsen
Japan
Danish
Pere Romeu
Barcelona
Spanish
Elena Sadiku
Celtic / BK Häcken
Swedish
2026 Men's Club of the Year nominees
Club
League
Country
Arsenal
Premier League
England
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Germany
Bodø/Glimt
Eliteserien
Norway
Flamengo
Brasileirão
Brazil
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
France
2026 Women's Club of the Year nominees
Club
League
Country
Barcelona
Liga F
Spain
Bayern Munich
Frauen-Bundesliga
Germany
Club América
Liga MX Femenil
Mexico
Manchester City
Women's Super League
England
OL Lyonnes
Première Ligue
France
Who are the bookmakers tipping to win the Ballon d'Or?
Among UK bookmaking firms, Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is leading the betting to win the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or. As of Tuesday October 20, he is shortest priced at 1/2 among various bookmakers according to betting odds comparison website Oddschecker.
Next is Barcelona and Spain FIFA World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up and the back-to-back Kopa Trophy award winner, who is as short as evens in some places.
Beyond the two bookmakers' favourites, Real Madrid and France's Kylian Mbappé is generally priced at 12/1, while Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be found at 16/1.
Three previous Ballon d'Or winners in the men's shortlist are among those priced at shorter odds. Eight-time winner Lionel Messi is available at 16/1, last year's Golden Ball recipient Ousmane Dembélé can be found at 22/1, while 2024 winner Rodri's shortest price is 25/1.
Odds for the Ballon d'Or Féminin aren't as widely available as they are for the men's award, but according to US prediction market website Polymarket, the 2021 and 2022 winner Alexia Putellas – the Spain international who joined Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses this summer – is rated as an overwhelming 94% favourite to win the award as of Tuesday October 20.
The only other player ranked with a more than 1% chance of winning the Ballon d'Or Féminin is Barcelona and Poland's Ewa Pajor. Aitana Bonmatí, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in each of the last three years, is not on this year's shortlist.
Are Real Madrid boycotting this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony?
It is as yet unclear whether or not a delegation from Real Madrid will be in attendance at the London Palladium for the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.
Los Blancos have made headlines by essentially boycotting the ceremony in each of the last two years, opting not to send a party to the 2024 ceremony after learning that the club's Brazil international forward Vinícius Júnior would miss out on the top prize to Spain captain Rodri, then of Manchester City and now of Barcelona.
Real Madrid also decided not to send representatives to Paris for last year's Ballon d'Or gala, in a move some media sources perceived as a protest against the voting system used by organisers France Football.
However, it appears as if the Madrid club may have changed its stance towards the award. Last month, the club posted a message to X (formerly Twitter) recognising that four of its men's players – Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior – had been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or prize.
READ MORE: A year after the boycott: Real Madrid changes its stance towards the Ballon d'Or