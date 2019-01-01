Watch Live: Africa’s World Cup qualifiers streams, match info and highlights
For the first time in history, Fifa is broadcasting all of Africa’s World Cup qualifying Round One matches across the continent on their digital platforms.
This affords fans of the African game a rare opportunity to watch their teams’ progress on the road to Qatar.
Selected games are available to stream live, while highlights and full match replays are also available on Fifa’s various digital destinations.
Check out full details of how to keep abreast of events for all of the continent’s World Cup hopefuls as they take to the field here.
September 10 fixtures
Malawi vs Botswana live stream (Agg. 0-0)
Blantyre
Eswatini vs Djibouti live stream (Agg. 1-2)
Manzini
Zimbabwe vs Somalia live stream (Agg. 0-1)
Harare
Mozambique vs Mauritius live stream
Second leg / Agg 1-0 / 16:00 local time & CEST in Maputo
Angola vs Gambia live stream
Second leg / Agg. 1-0 / 16:00 local time / 17:00 CEST in Luanda
Togo vs Comoros live stream
Second leg / Agg. 1-1 / 16:00 local time / 18:00 CEST in Lome
Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome e Principe live stream
Second leg / Agg. 1-0 / 16:30 local time / 18:30 CEST in Bissau
Rwanda vs Seychelles live stream
Second leg / Agg 3-0 / 18:00 local time & CEST in Kigali
Namibia vs Eritrea live stream
Second leg / Agg. 2-1 / 19:00 local time & CEST in Windhoek
Sudan vs Chad live stream
Second leg / Agg 3-1 / 19:00 local time & CEST in Omdurman