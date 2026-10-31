Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

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How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

If you're travelling abroad or trying to use your usual streaming services from another part of the world, you may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



With a VPN such as ExpressVPN, you can establish a secure, encrypted online connection. Virtually changing your location to a country where the match is broadcast lets you bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari in a Serie A match with confidence high in the capital.

Nine wins and one draw from their first ten matches have put Lazio at the top of the table, three points ahead of Inter.

A 6-2 win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium was Lazio's latest statement. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The result cemented their outright lead at the top of the table.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico in contrasting form. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three in a row, most recently 4-2 against Roma, and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

After scoring against Roma, Nzola leads Cagliari's attack. But facing Lazio in this form is a difficult task.

Team news, recent form and head-to-head records follow.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side that have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas keeps his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor start in midfield, with Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni forming the front three. Injuries keep Gudmundsson and Furlanetto unavailable.

Back in a 4-3-2-1, Pisacane starts Caprile in goal for Cagliari. Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro form the back four. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Injuries keep Idrissi and Felici unavailable.

Form

Four wins from their last four Serie A games take Lazio into this match in strong form. Their only draw came in a friendly against Juve Stabia. Before beating Sassuolo 6-2 away in their most recent league match, Lazio beat Juventus 3-0 and Parma 2-1. They have scored 17 goals and conceded 10 in their last five outings.

Only one of Cagliari's last five matches has ended in victory, and they have lost three in a row ahead of this fixture. Their last win was a 1-0 away victory over Udinese. Across their five most recent games, Cagliari have scored four goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head

In February 2026, the sides last met in a 0-0 draw. Before that, Lazio had beaten Cagliari 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three times, drawn once and lost once, scoring nine goals to Cagliari's two.

League table

Lazio are currently second in Serie A, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and choose a server in a country where the match is broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

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