Watch: Laporte slaps Modric as Real Madrid v Man City Champions League semi final second leg boils over early

Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City enjoyed a predictably furious start as Luka Modric and Aymeric Laporte went toe to toe in the opening minutes.

The two players clashed with less than 10 minutes on the clock, with Laporte appearing to slap his adversary before flying to the ground in a melee.

Referee Daniele Orsato issued both men with yellow cards to set the tone for a tense evening at Santiago Bernabeu following last week's thrilling 4-3 first-leg win for City.

Watch Laporte and Modric lock horns early on

Further reading