Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
BARZiggo Sport
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Watch! Lamine Yamal conjures up an astonishing wonder goal

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga

Lamine Yamal, 19, fired FC Barcelona into a 0-1 lead against Real Betis after barely ten minutes on Saturday evening with a stunning goal.

Receiving the ball from Fermín López, Yamal went it alone. The Spanish winger beat Fran García with a deft turn to make room for a shot.

From the right side of the penalty area, Yamal struck powerfully with his left foot without a run-up. The ball curled into the far top corner, giving goalkeeper Álvaro Valles no chance.

Barcelona dominated possession from the opening stages and looked to put Real Betis under immediate pressure. The home side showed early attacking intent through former Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli, but Pedri headed away a cross to avert the danger.

Despite the busy schedule, Flick gave Yamal another start. The coach said beforehand that he did not want to rest his star player for the time being.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google