Watch: Incredible fan footage of Man Utd's 1999 Champions League final comeback shared for first time

Incredible footage of Manchester United's thrilling 1999 Champions League win against Bayern Munich has been shared on the 23rd anniversary of the event.

The Red Devils pulled off an incredible comeback in stoppage time at the end of the second half, scoring twice to secure a 2-1 victory.

The match has gone down as one of the most thrilling ends to a major final in football history.

Watch: Incredible fan footage of Man Utd win

One United fan managed to get his video camera into Camp Nou for the final in 1999 and record the final minutes of the game.

Little did he know that he would catch the two goals that would bring his team back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory.

23 years ago today. 📆



My Dad snuck his camcorder into the Nou Camp. He didn't film any of the game, but got it out for the last 5 minutes.



This is one of the greatest things I've ever seen.



We've never shared this footage, until now... #MUFC 👹

The fan had the perfect view of the iconic moments as he stood right behind the Bayern goal.

His son posted the footage on Twitter on Thursday, sharing it with the world for the first time.

What happened in the 1999 Champions League final?

Bayern took the lead in the clash just six minutes in through a goal from Mario Basler.

United fought to pull level but seemed to be heading for disappointment as the match entered stoppage time.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team were awarded a corner in the dying minutes of the game and goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel ran up to the opposition box to help his team-mates out.

The Danish shot-stopper got his head to the ball and it found its way to Dwight Yorke at the back post. Bayern failed to clear it properly, sending it to the edge of the box.

Ryan Giggs was there to knock it back towards goal and Teddy Sheringham then managed to fire low past Oliver Kahn from close range.

Just 30 seconds after the restart, United won another corner and David Beckham's cross was met by Sheringham, who nodded it down for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to fire in the winning goal.

