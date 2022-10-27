WATCH: Haller doubles cash donation made by Ajax fans in cancer support

Sebastien Haller has delighted Ajax Amsterdam supporters after deciding to double the amount of donations they contributed for him.

Haller impressed by gesture from Ajax supporters

Dortmund striker to equal amount donated by fans

28-year-old keen to return to action after recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? Close to 1,500 Ajax fans have raised €11,350 in support of the Dutch Cancer Society in honour of the Borussia Dortmund striker following his cancer diagnosis in June.

The Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a testicular tumour just weeks after leaving Ajax for Dortmund and fans of the Dutch giants decided to raise money to help others with similar problems as a way of honouring the player.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “We have something for you not just from us but 1,470 Ajax fans made a donation for the Dutch Cancer Society. We raised €11,350 Euros,” said an Ajax fan carrying a board that had the names of all those who contributed.

Haller replied: “This is beautiful. You know what, I will match the amount, it’s normal. You made a great gesture for me but also for the people who are affected by this disease.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller, who has made remarkable progress, has been undergoing treatment and is currently on rehabilitation in Amsterdam where he joined his former team in training this week.

The former West Ham striker spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Eredivisie giants, scoring 47 goals in 66 games, including 34 in all competitions in 2021-22 which earned him a big-money move to Dortmund.

However, he was diagnosed with cancer before making an appearance for his new club and has been focused on his recovery before resuming action.

WHAT’S NEXT? Although it is not known when he will return, the 28-year-old has made great progress in his recovery and recently said he hopes to be back in a few months.