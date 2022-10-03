Chairman of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League club Gor Mahia Ambrose Rachier has revealed he is a Freemason.

Rachier spoke about how he joined freemasonry

He is a long-serving chair in Premier League

K’Ogalo have witnessed tremendous success under his reign

WHAT HAPPENED: In an interview with a local TV station, Rachier said he has been a member of the secret community since he was introduced by friends in 1994.

The football administrator – who is a well-known figure in the football and legal fraternity – is a son of a former reverend, Canon Hezron Rachier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since he assumed the chairmanship of K’Ogalo, in 2008, the club has recorded success on the pitch.

They reclaimed the Premier League title in 2013 – as they emerged champions for the first time since 1995 - and went on to win it again in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The Nairobi-based club retained the title in 2015 with an unbeaten record but was dislodged by Tusker – their recent arch-rivals in the Kenyan league scene - in 2016.

The giants bounced back and were champions in four consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2020 before again losing the title to the Brewers in 2021 and 20222.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOR MAHIA: Just like their Premier League opponents, K’Ogalo are in the dark on when the season will start.

The FKF transition committee suspended the kickoff plans indefinitely after it became clear the competition had no chance to begin as earlier planned.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards led other clubs to state they will not participate in a league that is not recognized by Fifa. Kenya remain suspended by the world governing body following the disbandment of the FKF national executive committee.

With the new government in place, hopes are high that the new Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, will work hard to bring solutions and end the confusion in the soccer fraternity.

Initially, Rachier had proposed the formation of a normalization committee under Fifa guidance in order to bring to an end the prevailing condition.