WATCH: GOAL breaks the news of Jorginho's Arsenal move to Cucurella after Chelsea defender picks him as smartest team mate

- Jorginho on his way to Arsenal
- Cucurella chatting exclusively to GOAL
- Couldn't hide shock at impending transfer
WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking during a Puma event on Tuesday, the Spanish full-back was in the middle of telling GOAL that he considers Jorginho to be the "smartest player" at Chelsea. When informed of the Italian's impending transfer to North London, with a £12 million ($14.8m) move to Arsenal all but completed, Cucurella couldn't mask his shock.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho's move to the Gunners is one of the standout deadline day deals thus far, with Mikel Arteta's side looking for a cheaper alternative to Brighton's £90m ($110.9m) rated midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea's ongoing negotiations with Benfica over a move for Enzo Fernandez is thought to have prompted Jorginho's departure too, who looks set to call time on his four-and-a-half years with the club.
WHAT NEXT FOR CUCURELLA? The 24-year-old will be without his Chelsea team-mate when they return to Premier League action on Friday at home to Fulham.